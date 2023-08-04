Fox News host Jesse Watters dissects the Biden family's alleged scandal and explains why former President Donald Trump is crushing it in the polls on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump is popular because he actually cares. He cares about the whole country, not just the professional class that used to run it — or run it into the ground. This is why Trump is such a threat. He threatens not just their power, he threatens to invalidate their status and exalted role in America. Now, sometimes this clash of classes is ugly. We get it, but it's necessary for the United States to move forward together in the 21st Century. So, when Trump's attacked, the country is attacked.

OBAMA BIOGRAPHER SAYS EX-PRESIDENT 'AS INSECURE AS TRUMP,' WOULD BE 'TERRIBLE' ON SCOTUS IN STUNNING INTERVIEW

...

Trump has made the message clear: "If you go after me, I'm coming after you." This is the professional class' last stand. If Trump gets back in the White House, all of them will be discredited and knocked from their perches. This is why they're covering up the Biden scandal so vigilantly. The Biden scandal is like holding up a mirror to Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Every elite all sit down at the same dinners, go to the same parties, get paid by the same companies, and whose entire family is all playing the inside game? It's been a sleazy patronage mill for an eternity, and they don't want to stop printing the money, but at the end of the day, the White House is the people's house. We choose the outcome.