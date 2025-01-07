JESSE WATTERS: Trump has got his eye on a country, an island and a canal

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down President-elect Trump's focus on expanding American territory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Trump's going on a shopping spree. He's got his eye on a country, an island and a canal. But before he whips out the checkbook, he's rebranding bodies of water.

‘BEAUTIFUL NAME’: TRUMP ANNOUNCES GULF OF MEXICO WILL GET NEW, PRO-AMERICA REVAMP

Congress is already drafting a bill to rename the Gulf. And why not? Democrats renamed Columbus Day. After that, it's time to buy some real estate.

The canal just jacked up prices. And since our ships are the biggest and use it the most, we're the hardest hit. We're the victim. Like Ronald Reagan said about the canal. We bought it. We paid for it. We built it. The least they could do is give us a discount. But it's not just Panama that needs to get it together.

Governor Trudeau stepped down yesterday. Like Biden, his party turned on him. He's not running for reelection and he's being roasted on late-night TV. Trump already picked the replacement for Trudeau.

Gretzky has four Stanley Cups. Trudeau? Zero. It's not even a question, but the governor is trying to hold on to his dignity. Today, he said, there isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Other Canadian politicians are making counteroffers.

No deal. But if you want to take Minneapolis off our hands, she's yours. She's kind of … you know. We're going to interview that Canadian politician in a few minutes. Make him an offer he can't refuse. But before Trump scoops up Canada, he's scoping out Greenland.