JESSE WATTERS: Ties between FTX, Dems and Ukraine need to be investigated

Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into Ukraine's investment in now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange company FTX and the company's donations to Democratic campaigns on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: This is bigger than Bernie Madoff, but unlike Bernie Madoff, who was getting rich off a Ponzi scheme, the Democratic Party was getting rich off of FTX. FTX came onto the scene in 2019, and it spent $10 million to put Joe Biden in the White House in 2020. And the guy running FTX, the second-biggest Democrat donor in the midterms after Soros, of course, spent $40 million to get Democrats elected.

SEC CHAIRMAN GARY GENSLER MET WITH HEAD OF FTX MONTHS BEFORE COLLAPSE

…

Ukraine was an investor in FTX. You may be asking why is a country in the middle of a war investing in crypto? Shouldn't they be buying weapons, or I mean, if they have to invest in anything, doesn't crypto sound a little risky for Zelenskyy? You wouldn't want an investment with a solid rate of return and years of stable growth? No. Zelenskyy thought he'd give it to a guy living in a tax haven fresh out of college with funny hair. Well, when Democrats are sending you billions of dollars of weaponry, the least you could do is reward their favorite megadonor.

And what did FTX do with the money Ukraine invested? Well, they plowed it right back into the Democratic Party. Democrats send money to Ukraine, Ukraine sends money to FTX, and FTX sends money to the Democrats campaigns.