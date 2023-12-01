JESSE WATTERS: These are shocking details about Derek Chauvin's stabbing

FOX News host Jesse Watters unpacks the shocking stabbing of former police officer Derek Chauvin on "Jesse Watters "Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Shocking new details in the attempted murder of America's most high profile inmate. Last Friday, Derek Chauvin was shivved 22 times in the library by another inmate, and now we know who the other inmate was. His name is John Turscak. He's 52, and he's already served 27 years of his 30-year sentence and with three years left until freedom apparently decided. "I'm going to murder somebody."

Turscak is also a member of the Mexican mafia and are you ready? An FBI informant. The complaint says Turscak first denied wanting to kill Chauvin and then the complaint says the Mexican mafia guy waived his Miranda rights when the FBI agents showed up to interview him. First of all, why is the FBI conducting the interview? The FBI only shows up to prison murders if someone's ordered a hit or if the perp or the victim was still informing, or all of the above.

