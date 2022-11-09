JESSE WATTERS: Republicans must get a grip on early voting

Fox News host Jesse Watters slams Democrats for hiding Fetterman's health from voters, calls it a "scam" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania got blown out and that also really hurt Oz, but the people of Pennsylvania, they wanted Fetterman and they're going to get John Fetterman for six years if he can make it and they also got Gisele Fetterman and the stenographer who travels around with the Fetterman and keeps the computer handy for translation. It just tells you the Democrats will vote for anybody and anything. This is basically like us against them now. Republicans and Democrats could both nominate a glass of orange juice and Democrats will still show up.

MIDTERMS SHOWED VOTERS LACK THE 'HATRED' FOR BIDEN THEY HAVE FOR CLINTONS, OBAMA, SOME CRITICS SAY

They ran a scam in Pennsylvania, too, because Fetterman hid his health for months while the media covered for him and early votes poured in and refused to debate Oz until the very last week, while he'd already banked thousands of early votes. He deceived the voters and got away with it. This early voting thing Republicans have to get a handle on. We show up on Election Day and Democrats show up weeks before Election Day, day after day after day. What's the Republican strategy on early voting? I don't know. Do you? I'd like to find out, because the Democratic machine in Philly and all over Pennsylvania's grinding out early votes at a crazy clip and come Election Day, Republicans have a big mountain to climb. Unless we have a game plan for these mail-in ballots and early voting, this is is deja vu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP