JESSE WATTERS: The more we look into Ryan Routh's history, the stranger it gets

Watters says Routh doesn't have the 'typical resume of an assassin'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh's background on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters takes a look at suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh's background in his opening monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: We finally got our hands on the mug shot of Donald Trump's second assassin, Ryan Routh, sporting a sickening smirk just hours after he dropped his rifle and scampered away from Secret Service gunfire. Last night on Long Island, Donald Trump seemed genuinely humbled. 

Trump vows to win New York in November as Fox News poll indicates tightening race Video

God was watching because new photos from inside the sniper's nest show just how close of a call this was. If Trump had made it to the sixth green, this would have been Routh's line of sight. That's an even easier shot than what Thomas Crooks had in Butler. Here's exactly what Ryan Routh did. 

WHO IS RYAN WESLEY ROUTH: ALLEGED GUNMAN AT TRUMP GOLF CLUB

Ryan Routh's alleged hiding spot in Florida near Trump golf course

A general view of the fenced area near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The area is where Ryan Routh is reported to have lay in wait for former President Trump on Sunday. (Peter Burke/Fox News Digital/Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The whole thing is strange. And the more we look into this assassin's history, the stranger it gets. Ryan Routh doesn't have the typical resume of an assassin. His father was a chemist from a good college who had a long career at Sherwin-Williams. The family was at church every Sunday. Routh's two siblings went on to be a banker and a lawyer. Routh was described as a "super citizen" in the local paper. 

A local police organization named him the Citizen of the Year after he saved a woman from a rapist. He told the paper in town "He punched me. He was a pretty strong fella, kind of short, but strong. When he hit me, I grabbed hold of him. He shook free from me and took off running."

