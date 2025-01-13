JESSE WATTERS: In LA, 'every day gets more grim and the death toll keeps rising'

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses the impact of fire damage in Los Angeles County and how looters have been emerging out of the disaster scene on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

LA TIMES OWNER SAYS ENDORSING KAREN BASS WAS A ‘MISTAKE’ DUE TO INCOMPETENCE

JESSE WATTERS: Neighborhoods wiped off the map. Homes reduced to piles of ash. Every day gets more grim and the death toll keeps rising. 24 are now confirmed dead and many more still missing. Forecasters estimate the damage to be more than $250 billion. This would be costlier than Katrina.

And the Palisades fires are still only just 13% contained. Wind gusts are predicted to kick up and firefighters are bracing for explosive fire growth. This isn't over yet and the looting isn't stopping. At least 29 fire looters have been arrested, including these four fiends caught in Santa Monica.

One thief breaking into homes in Pacific Palisades was dressed as a fireman when he was apprehended. Nothing is sacred. Jewels, precious heirlooms, even someone's Emmy was stolen. And remember the guy with the blow torch last week who was lighting fire to Christmas trees and garbage cans?

Turns out he was an illegal alien. His name was Juan. Bandits and arsonists are preying upon this devastated community while it's still smoldering and residents are gripped by fear and rumors.

Police haven't confirmed this, but there's a sense of every man for himself in Southern California. Some more fortunate families are hiring private firefighters. And actor David Spade is announcing bounties on arsonists in California.

The social contract's been shattered. The government isn't able to help the people it's sworn to protect. Biden wrote a blank check and left on his legacy tour. No one knows where the VP is. Kamala's home state is California. She lives in L.A.. They say she could be the next governor. It's like she disappeared.