JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris 'choked' with her decision to choose Tim Walz as her running mate

Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzes Vice President Kamala Harris’ newly-chosen running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris announced her VP pick today. And this ticket is so liberal, it's like they're trying to lose. Here's the authentic, not staged at all, call Kamala made to the governor of Minnesota, Tim Waltz.

This was Kamala's first major decision, and she choked. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was the frontrunner, but sources say he was too Jewish for the Hamas wing of the party and was too talented a campaigner and would steal the spotlight from Harris.

So her cowardice and her insecurities forced her to choose the only guy who looks older than Biden. Here they are together in Philly.

How did Kamala pick a vice president more radical than she is? They're the Jordan and Pippen of progressives. The last time Harris-Walz tangoed, he let rioters burn down Minneapolis, and she bailed him out. Walz blamed America for the Black Lives Matter riots and said they were exciting.