CNN reporter Sara Sidner questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris was making a political error by failing to hold a press conference or engage in an interview since becoming the Democratic Party's de facto nominee.

During Tuesday's "CNN News Central" installment, Sidner asked former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook about Harris' lack of media engagements.

"She has not done a press conference for a couple of weeks here now. Is that a big mistake on her part because she is going to have to answer tough questions about some of the policies, including, of course, the border," she said.

Mook noted that Harris has been busy picking her vice president and preparing for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) where she will have time to roll out her vision for the future of America.

HOW LONG WILL THE KAMALA HARRIS HONEYMOON IN THE POLLS AGAINST DONALD TRUMP LAST?

He said after these tentpole events there will be "plenty of time" to answer questions and offer her policies during media appearances.

Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday. Walz came out of nowhere in the last few weeks to ascend to the top of the VP list.

The DNC announced on Friday that Harris had officially clinched the 2024 presidential nomination after winning the votes of a majority of pledged delegates to the Democrats' upcoming national convention.

She has been busy on the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and given informal remarks to reporters at various points, but hasn't done a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview in the 16 days that have followed.

THE STATE OF THE RACE WITH 100 DAYS TO GO UNTIL THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

She also failed to appear at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, where former President Trump made headlines on Wednesday with a heated question-and-answer session, although she could make a future appearance with the group.

On Thursday, she briefly addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews as she and Biden greeted Americans freed from Russia in a massive prisoner swap, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.