JESSE WATTERS: What if Joe Biden wasn't paid in cash?

FOX News host Jesse Watters calls out the Biden family over their alleged questionable business dealings with China Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The 20 shell companies of the Biden family are a labyrinth that the IRS whistleblowers were blocked from cracking. House investigators say foreigners may have laundered up to $50 million in the Biden family accounts.

LIBERAL COLUMNISTS URGE BIDEN TO DUMP HARRIS, PICK NEW 2024 RUNNING MATE: 'BETTER OPTIONS AVAILABLE'

So, where did the money go? Where's the 10% being held for "The Big Guy"? We know that the Bidens had offshore accounts, but what if Joe Biden wasn't paid in cash? Remember this 3-carat diamond the Chinese gave Hunter? It was worth around 80 grand. That diamond is starting to look like a sloppy mistake because it turns out that wasn't the only diamond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden family's Chinese business partners actually purchased $23 million in diamonds between 2016 and 17. There it is, 18 different jewelry transactions. So, the Biden family was doing business with Chinese diamond dealers. Everybody knows diamonds are a time tested way to launder money and hide that money from IRS agents. Diamonds and art, both spaces that Hunter plays it. There's no paper trail or record keeping with diamond transactions.