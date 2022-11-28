JESSE WATTERS: Iranian reporter plays race card in World Cup press conference

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls the upcoming USA World Cup game with Iran a "blood match" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Listen, I want to be patriotic. I love when the country goes out and beats other countries, and I have a lot of pride in American athletes. But we should be beating England. There are 330 million Americans. We can't field a better soccer team? Why don't we just put our track stars on the field and have them kick the ball, right? And there has to be more drama. And just when I'm about to lose interest in this whole soccer thing, drama happens.

WORLD CUP 2022: IRAN CALLS FOR US SUSPENSION FOR BRIEFLY REMOVING EMBLEM FROM FLAG IN SUPPORT OF PROTESTS

We're playing the Iranians tomorrow afternoon and some Iranian reporter, some weasel, lectures one of our American players on how to pronounce his country's name, and he plays the race card.

The American player handled the question beautifully, but now this game's a blood match. And if we tie the Iranians, I don't know what I'm going to do. This country cannot tie the Iranians, especially after what that reporter said.

