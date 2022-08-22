NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how migrants in New York City have become a focus for Democrats over the homeless as they wait in line for free health care, food and phones after being bused in from Texas.

JESSE WATTERS: If I were a homeless person in America, I'd be upset because I used to be the toast of the town in Manhattan. Remember, de Blasio is letting me stay in hotels for free. Joe is sending me free crack pipes. I mean, I could do pretty much whatever I wanted. I could light the Fox News Christmas tree on fire and walk out the next day from jail. No bail. And now, all of a sudden, there's like some better-looking person in town that the Democrats are just falling all over. They're giving them free health care. They're doing interviews. They get the new Biden phone. I'm still stuck with the old Obama phone. It doesn't even work. I actually saw a homeless guy today on the Upper East Side with a phone, and he was in a sleeping bag. It was like an RV sleeping bag. It was a really nice sleeping bag. They shouldn't have all this kind of stuff.

