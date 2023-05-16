JESSE WATTERS: A fake Trump investigation was opened while real Clinton probes were shut down

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out the fake investigation into former President Trump following the release of the Durham report on " Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday .

JESSE WATTERS: These spooks opened up a fake investigation into Trump and shut down real ones into Clinton. Now what no one wants to talk about in the Durham report is this: Three separate FBI field offices had quietly started looking into the Clinton Foundation. FBI agents in Little Rock, Arkansas, Washington, D.C., and New York City were looking at evidence that the Clinton Foundation was just a big foreign money laundering scheme, a way for foreign nationals to bribe Hillary for political favors that she could write off on her taxes, cash for policy.

Kind of sounds like the same thing the Biden family's been accused of doing, but Andy McCabe, Obama's number two guy, a justice, said, no, no, no, the Clintons are off-limits . When the FBI guys brought the case to McCabe, he looks ready, "negative, annoyed, angry" and he said, "Why are we even doing this?" And the FBI shut the whole thing down and the reason was obvious. The two FBI lovers, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, said it in text.

Listen – Page: "Clinton may be our next president. The last thing you need is going in there loaded for bear. You think she's going to remember or care that it was more DOJ than FBI?" Strzok: "Yeah, agreed."

So, the FBI wanted to get on Crooked's good side and angry Crooked isn't a fun Crooked. And Crooked was supposed to be the next president. All she had to do was act innocent.