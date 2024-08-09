JESSE WATTERS: The entire Kamala honeymoon phase has been nothing but fighting

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Kamala Harris' honeymoon phase has been nothing but fighting and that Democrats are now crashing from their sugar high on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: You never want to kick your honeymoon off with a fight. And Democrats have been trying to put on a smile and pretend like it's happy days with Kamala. But after three weeks with her, they're losing it. Behind the scenes, it's infighting, backstabbing like we've never seen before. The orchestrator of the Biden ‘coup’, Nancy Pelosi, can't stop trash talking her ex… Nancy's guilty conscience is starting to kick in, and she's losing sleep over it.

This was supposed to be the honeymoon phase, but the entire honeymoon has been nothing but fighting. Not a good start. They thought they could get rid of Biden by sticking a knife in his back. But Biden played his cards right by anointing Kamala. Now, Democrats in the media have to carry Kamala's water. And after doing it for Biden for four years, Democrats in the media are already running out of gas. CNN confronted the ‘coup’ master, asking, so where is Kamala?… Swapping Biden now for Kamala was plan B. It's already flaming out. The media is asking Biden if he'll give up power when Trump wins… You think Democrats are going to go down that easily? It's not how they roll. They play dirty, and they always have something up their sleeve.