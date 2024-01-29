Fox News host Jesse Watters says Democrats do not want Americans to have their own opinions on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats would rather be wrong than agree with Trump. When Trump says, "Don't believe everything you read in the media," the Democrats don't say, "Yeah, I kind of agree." They say, "You must believe everything you read in the media." The Democrats don't want you to have your own opinion because they're not allowed to have their own.

Democrats are scornful because they're jealous that you're a free thinker. They're projecting. I wrote about this in "How I Saved The World." You have to save yourself before you can go around and start saving everyone else. The deprogramming starts here.

