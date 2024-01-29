Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats would rather be wrong than agree with Trump

Democrats do not want citizens to have their own opinions, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Jesse Watters: Democrats are scornful Video

Jesse Watters: Democrats are scornful

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Democrats want to make mind control great again on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Democrats do not want Americans to have their own opinions on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats would rather be wrong than agree with Trump. When Trump says, "Don't believe everything you read in the media," the Democrats don't say, "Yeah, I kind of agree." They say, "You must believe everything you read in the media." The Democrats don't want you to have your own opinion because they're not allowed to have their own.  

BIDEN'S DIMINISHING SUPPORT AMONG YOUNG BLACK VOTERS IS 'MOST CONCERNING,' SAYS 'BLACK VOTERS MATTER' FOUNDER 

Democrats are scornful because they're jealous that you're a free thinker. They're projecting. I wrote about this in "How I Saved The World." You have to save yourself before you can go around and start saving everyone else. The deprogramming starts here.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP        

The American people really haven't changed at all. We like low crime and low prices, and we like politicians who listen to us and love the country. We always have and we always will. It's the left that's changed and just because our minds can't be changed about what makes America great doesn't mean we're in a cult. It just means we're right and always have been.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.