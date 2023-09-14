Expand / Collapse search
JESSE WATTERS: Democrats would push Biden in a wheelchair onto the convention floor to save their own skin

Watters reacts to concerns Biden is too old to run again

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Jesse Watters: Democrats are never off-message — until this week

Jesse Watters: Democrats are never off-message — until this week

FOX News host Jesse Watters shreds the Biden administration's leadership on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FOX News host Jesse Watters reacts to Americans questioning if President Biden is too old to run for re-election on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: As we told you yesterday, the Democratic Party operates like a mob, a dishonest monolith where everyone must say the same thing, even when it's the opposite of what they say in private. Every morning, Democrat officials get talking points emailed to them. Pundits, they're on the same email chain. That's why, if you haven't noticed, they all use the same phrases, the same buzzwords. "Democracy is at stake. Russian disinformation. Joe Biden loves his son."  

LIBERAL COLUMNISTS URGE BIDEN TO DUMP HARRIS, PICK NEW 2024 RUNNING MATE: 'BETTER OPTIONS AVAILABLE' 

They are militantly disciplined, their operation, controlled by wealthy power brokers and the intelligence agencies. Democrats are never off-message except this week after the CIA spoon-fed the Beltway the green light: "Joe Biden should bow out and Kamala should follow." So, the media takes their cues and is now asking, "Is Joe too old? Should he resign?" 

Some Democrats are willing to roll the dice with another candidate. Other Democrats, no, can't take that risk. If Donald Trump wins, a handful of them are going to get indicted. They're terrified and would push Biden in a wheelchair onto the convention floor next summer to save their own skin.  

