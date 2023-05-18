JESSE WATTERS: Democrats aren't even looking for bright candidates anymore

Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out today’s leading Democrats on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Today's Democrat Party is the bad crowd. You got liars, bullies, fools. Is that a Judge Pirro book? They're terrorizing the country and the new darling of the partiy, John Fetterman , we feel bad for the guy. But he's making a fool out of Congress and that is hard to do.

This is how we showed up to a press conference today on the debt ceiling. Everybody else dressed like a professional, not Fetterman, (the) guy was wearing gym shorts and a sweatshirt.

WAPO JOURNALIST ADMITS TO REPORTING 'INACCURATE' QUOTE PROVIDED BY FETTERMAN'S OFFICE 'WITHOUT CHECKING'

He is disrespecting the institution. He is disrespecting himself and he is disrespecting the voters. MSNBC compares Fetterman to Abe Lincoln. So, imagine if Abe Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address in a hoodie. It's not like times have changed, and every senator is in gym clothes. He is the only one and his policies match the outfit. Here he is saying single healthy adult males with no children shouldn't even have to try to find work to get food stamps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…