JESSE WATTERS: The chemistry between Biden and Xi was unmistakable

Jesse Watters recaps the meeting that President Biden had with Chinese President Xi in California Gov. Gavin Newsom's hometown of San Francisco on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Today was supposed to be Gavin Newsom's day after a romantic first date in Beijing, where Xi showed Gavin his exquisite birds, intertwined trees and custom to Toboggins. Gavin thought he was a shoo-in for a second date.

Xi was flying into Gavin's hometown, San Francisco, and when Gavin found out, he grabbed the broom and cleaned up. Sorry, vagrants. I have a date. He waited for Xi at the airport marveled at him as he descended onto the tarmac.

The way Gavin looked at Xi was kind of like how Taylor Swift looks at Travis Kelce. Now in Beijing, images of Xi and Gavin were plastered all over the billboards, and then Gavin turned San Francisco into Chinatown. Killing millions of Americans with COVID and fentanyl was water under the bridge.

Gavin was ready to take the relationship to the next level until he found out there was someone else – Joe Biden. The president flew in on Air Force One. Now Newsom had competition.

When Xi saw Joe, they couldn't keep their hands off each other. As Joe likes to brag, he spent more time with Xi than anyone else. Not to mention the fact that Xi's guys bribed the Biden family. The chemistry was unmistakable.

