JESSE WATTERS: If Biden wins, the kingmakers will get to work

Fox News host Jesse Watters says the Democrats have "only two cards left to play" by this November on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN REPORTEDLY BLAMES RE-ELECTION BID FOR HUNTER'S CONVICTION: 'HE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN THE PLEA DEAL'

JESSE WATTERS: Politics is like a game of cards. You don't pick the cards. You play the hand you're dealt. After using up their dictator on day one card and the lock them up card, democrats are down with only two cards left to play, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And around the Democrat poker table, the question is what's the next play? The obvious answer was Joe Biden. He won them the first poker game. Why not go for a repeat? Problem is, everybody sees the play coming and the Biden card? No guarantee. He's lagging with debate prep, skipping out on G-7 dinners and now his son's conviction is hanging over his head. Sources inside of the White House tell The New York Times Biden's "grown more resigned and worried than ever about what the future might hold for his son," and the media is starting to question the play.

Like any poker game, it's all about the odds. A prediction model gives Biden a 1 in 3 chance of winning. And after Biden's approval rating just hit an all-time low, even the Democrat numbers guru Nate Silver is saying Joe needs to drop out or else it's a long shot. Most Americans think if Biden's reelected, he'll die in office. And now the question is, do you take the risk or do you make a swap?