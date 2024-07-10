JESSE WATTERS: Biden is finding out the Democrat machine is the most powerful thing in Washington

Fox News host Jesse Watters argues Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats are starting to turn on President Biden amid mounting calls for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN ADVISERS TO JOIN SENATE DEMS FOR SPECIAL MEETING AMID SWELLING CONCERNS

JESSE WATTERS: Day three of the Joe Biden hostage crisis, as we witness what political insiders are calling a "bomb drop" in Washington, the first shots fired in the Democrat's civil war. It was Nancy Pelosi who pulled the trigger on Biden's favorite morning show.

Biden decided he's running, and Nancy Pelosi said he hasn't decided yet, but time is running out. One senior Democrat aide said she knows he's watching. She's not an idiot. She chose those words carefully. Another one said it was a shot in the arm, Biden thought he had until Saturday before Democrats send in the SWAT team. But Pelosi, the sharpshooter, [was] taking aim early.

And just breaking tonight, the first Democrat member of the Senate is calling on Biden to withdraw from the race, Senator Peter Welch of Vermont. And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling donors he's open to dumping Biden. So Nancy and Chuck have formed an alliance, and Biden's countering by sending his staff to Capitol Hill tomorrow to beg.

But an anonymous Democrat senator calls it a waste of everyone's time if Biden can't even come make the case himself. Biden's done negotiating. CNN reports that Biden is done talking about it, and he's staying in the race. But this is a delicate hostage negotiation. And if Biden thinks only God can convince him to bow out, he should prepare for this.