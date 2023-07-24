JESSE WATTERS: The Biden family was getting rich off you, the American taxpayer

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke down the Biden bribery allegations on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The dam is finally breaking for the Bidens. Next Monday, Hunter Biden 's right-hand man Devon Archer, a lifelong friend and longtime business partner of the Biden family, will speak to James Comer's House Oversight Committee. He'll sit for a deposition under oath and possibly later testify live on camera. Miranda Devine at The New York Post reports that Devon Archer will tell Congress that Joe Biden spoke with and met with Hunter Biden's shady foreign business associates dozens of times.

GOP SENATORS DEMAND DOJ, FBI PROMISE NOT TO RETALIATE AGAINST BIDEN WHISTLEBLOWERS

Testimony from a Biden insider like this will be devastating. Miranda reports that when Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter Biden was meeting with Ukrainian energy CEO, dialed his father, put it on speaker, introduced his father, the vice president of the United States, to his Ukrainian boss and let his dad know these guys "need our support." Three days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and got the prosecutor fired who was investigating Hunter's Ukrainian boss.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump got impeached for zeroing in on that and we have emails backing this up that Hunter was hired to get his dad to fire the prosecutor. The Biden family was getting rich off you, the American taxpayer. The Biden family was putting their own financial interests over the interests of the United States.