Fox News host Jesse Watters ridicules the proposed border bill and calls on President Biden to close the border as migrants pour into the United States on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden...could shut down the border tomorrow. He doesn't need Congress to give him additional power. All presidents have had the power since 1952. Title 8, Section 12 of the U.S. code. Hate to read it, but I will: "Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may, by proclamation, and for such periods as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

So, the president, who has the power to close the border , says he needs $120 billion so we can close the border? But the architect of the bill says the border never closes? Do you get it now?

Do you really think Biden is going to be rounding up migrants in Chicago into ice busses during the Democratic National Convention this summer? If you believe that, then you fell for it.