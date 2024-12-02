JESSE WATTERS: Biden acts like he has a monopoly on morality

Fox News host Jesse Watters breaks down President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter in his opening monologue Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So Biden is saying the Biden Justice Department was weaponized against Hunter, but not against Trump? The same Justice Department? Got it. It's fitting that Biden's presidency started with a cover-up and ended with one. The laptop, the lab leak, his health, the coup and then a blanket pardon that historians are saying is bigger in scope than Richard Nixon's.

‘IT’S A SETBACK': DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE BIDEN OVER HUNTER PARDON

Biden went from "my son did nothing wrong" to here's a pardon that goes back a decade. A 42-year sentence for tax and gun felonies? Eh, it's the crack's fault. Biden went from "I never talked business with my son" to yeah I had spaghetti dinners with his Ukrainian clients, but we just talked about the weather.

I didn't think it was possible for Biden to humiliate the Democrats any more than he already has. We all knew his son was going to get pardoned. No one would ever let their son go to prison if they had the power to stop it. But just like every hoax, whether it's Russia or Smollett going out for a foot-long at 2 a.m., January in Chicago, the media fell for it. They said Joe had principles.

Yeah. This whole time, Biden was the lying dog-faced pony soldier. How the heck did the media get to a place where they assume any politician is telling the truth? Finally, the left is as sick as being lied to as we are. Now, we'd have a lot more respect for Biden if he had said, Yeah, I'm going to pardon Hunter, he's my only son. But he acts like he has a monopoly on morality.