Former Gov. Jerry Brown praises Biden for 'courageous' Afghanistan pullout as country falls to the Taliban

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday called President Joe Biden "courageous" for pulling out U.S. troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban resurgence and the chaos that has gripped the nation.

During a CNN interview, host Jim Acosta asked Brown about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan after the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

"Because you’ve been in politics for decades, you remember Vietnam, you remember how it ended there. What are your thoughts right now about what we’re seeing in Afghanistan?" Acosta asked. "What would be your advice to President Biden right now?"

"Well, Biden was very courageous," Brown responded. "Look, very soon after we went over there, it was over. We took out the Al-Qaeda. We chased after Bin Laden. We stayed there too long. Bush should have gotten us out. Obama should have gotten us out, Trump. But they were all afraid of exactly what's happening. They didn't have the guts that Joe Biden had."

Brown did concede that Biden was likely unaware of the full extent of issues surrounding Afghanistan. On that front, he blamed the army for allegedly misleading the president as Brown claimed they have with other foreign policies.

"After all, John Kennedy was fooled by the CIA and his army when he lost the Bay of Pigs. That was an utter disaster. Vietnam, yeah, they were climbing off the roof because evidently the CIA and the army didn’t tell them," Brown said.

Brown maintained that past presidents were mostly too "afraid" of the current threat to withdraw U.S. troops and remarked how "at least Biden has taken the step" to move forward.

"We've been there for three presidents. Why didn't they do anything? Because they're afraid. They're afraid exactly what happened. How do you get out of a quagmire? It's not pretty, but at least Biden has taken the step, and the next step is to think through how do we get in these messes?" Brown said.

The Biden administration faces bipartisan blowback for the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, with many critics asking how the U.S. intelligence and military underestimated the strength and speed at which the Taliban took back parts of the country.

Last week, Biden said he does not regret his timeframe for withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing Americans have already suffered too much injury and death in the country and Afghans have "got to fight for themselves."