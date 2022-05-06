Expand / Collapse search
Liberal elites are mocking what Black Americans stand for: GOP congressional candidate

Jeremy Hunt slams 'The View' for referring to Black Republicans as 'oxymorons'

Fox News Staff
Georgia congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt and political scientist Carol Swain discuss how the women of ‘The View’ described Black Republicans as ‘oxymorons’ on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

GOP Georgia congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt discussed how Black voters in Georgia are "waking up" to the mockery from liberal elites on their values and principles on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JEREMY HUNT: The women of "The View," they're so emblematic of where the progressive elites are right now. I mean, they have no idea what life is like in Southwest and Little Georgia, where I'm running for Congress right now. I mean, they think that blacks and Latinos, that we somehow owe them our vote for nothing more than the color of our skin. I mean, it's insulting. It is disrespectful. But a lot of Blacks and Latinos in our district in Columbus and Macon, Albany, Thomasville, are waking up and realizing why are we voting for these liberal elites who mock our values? They mock our are our principles, our vision. They mock our religion. They think that those of us that are born-again believers, that, you know, somehow that we're just so stupid for believing what we believe. I mean, it has gotten out of control. And so that's why the progressive elites have just they are so out of touch with our community here in southwestern Little Georgia, but they have no idea that we stand for something, that we stand for faith, family, community. That's what our campaign is all about. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Liberal elites are ‘mocking’ Black values and voters are starting to wake up: GOP candidate Video
