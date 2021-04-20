Wife of California Gov. Newsom mocked for lauding Chauvin verdict as 'retribution on toxic masculinity'

The wife of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing intense backlash for celebrating the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as "retribution on toxic masculinity."

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, like many politicians and pundits, posted on Twitter in response to Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

"George Floyd should still be alive today. And while nothing will bring him back or heal the unthinkable pain his killing caused his family and Black Americans everywhere," she wrote, "today’s verdict offers a retribution on toxic masculinity and a ray of light in the fight for racial justice."

Critics from both sides of the aisle were quick to call out Newsom's misplaced remarks on social media.

"Sincerely asking, does anyone know what she means by this?" Conservative commentator Alex Salvi wrote on Twitter.

"Girl no," freelance journalist Alisha Grauso reacted.

"This ain’t it Jen. Toxic masculinity is real but this is about racism and the broken institutions that harm Black people. Not the same thing!," wrote another user, whose Twitter bio describes her as "Somewhere between left and liberal."

"Toxic masculinity killed George Floyd What a f---ing take Man," conservative Twitter icon Comfortably Smug reacted.

"These are the words of a psycho. The f--- is she talking about???" another user wrote.

"I mean, she must be psychotic because she’s stayed by @GavinNewsom’s side," conservative commentator Elisha Krauss responded.

Newsom wasn't the only Golden State resident criticized for her tone-deaf reaction.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was also blasted on social media after she thanked George Floyd during a press conference for "sacrificing your life for justice."