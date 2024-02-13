Jen Psaki asks Biden attorney if special counsel Robert Hur should be ‘investigated’ for report on Joe Biden

MSNBC host and ex-Biden press secretary Jen Psaki asked Biden attorney Bob Bauer if Special Counsel Robert Hur should be "investigated" for his report into Joe Biden.

Bauer ripped Hur's report that came out Thursday, which determined there shouldn't be any charges against the president. But, Democrats have repeatedly slammed the report for taking aim at Biden's mental acuity. Biden responded to the report Thursday night in a fiery press briefing and since then, his allies have done the same, often referring to the report as "gratuitous" and "politically motivated."

On Monday, Biden attorney Bob Bauer slammed the "insinuations" in Hur’s report during an appearance on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki." stating he would never question Hur’s "mental acuity" based on errors he made during the interview with Biden, which prompted Pskai to speculate if the special counsel should be "investigated."

"One of the points that you’ve made and other legal minds have said about this report is that it kind of goes, of course, outside of the scope of norms," she said. "It goes — his reporting and who he talked to went outside of what would be normal, even for a special counsel."

"Do you think that should be investigated or looked into?" Psaki asked. "Because the judicial system, the judiciary is kind of not a positive view necessarily by the American public at this point."

Bauer responded by stating "all I can do" is point out "an investigation that ran for 15 months, which could have been concluded in just a few months."

"There was never any questions the president had not engaged in criminal wrongdoing," he said. "He was the self-reporting party here. He had turned the documents over upon discovery, cooperated in every respect and yet somehow in this report, the special counsel felt compelled to engage in this irrelevant, unfounded, and often pejorative commentary. And I think it’s clear that that commentary is inconsistent with department norms."

"And let me just make one point. I want to stress it," he continued. "The special counsel is bound by the norms and policies of the department, like any other prosecutor. The special counsel regulations provide that he is bound by those norms and policies. He doesn’t have an exemption from them. There’s some view that perhaps because he’s a special counsel, he didn’t have to observe them and that is simply not correct by the terms of the rules. He is to comply with those norms and policies, and he didn’t."

When Psaki asked Bauer if he believed Attorney General Merrick Garland could have "done more," Bauer declined "to speak to anybody other than the special counsel and his performance in that particular report."

"The president said the other night that he understood why the attorney general and thought, you know, he could not only understand, but did not find fault with the attorney general’s decision to appoint a special counsel," he said. "It was at that point that I got involved. And so I can speak to what the special counsel did, for which the special counsel bears the responsibility."