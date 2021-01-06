CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin deletes cryptic tweet declaring he’ll ‘be back’ amid masturbation scandal

CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who is currently away from the network amid a masturbation scandal, on Wednesday morning sent a cryptic tweet declaring he’ll "be back" before quickly deleting it.

"Many thanks. I'l be back," Toobin wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

It is unclear if Toobin intended to send someone a private message or if he simply had a change of heart and deleted the public message. It is also unclear if he meant he’ll "be back" on CNN, the network that granted him a leave of absence following reports of his lewd behavior.

CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN FIRED BY NEW YORKER MAGAZINE FOLLOWING ZOOM CALL MASTURBATION INCIDENT

CNN’s star analyst fell from grace when he was fired from his job as a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine following an investigation into an incident in which he was caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues.

CNN has not taken action against the tech-challenged Toobin and has remained silent about his status at the network despite recently hiring contributor Evan Osnos, who is also a staff writer at The New Yorker and was reportedly an eyewitness to Toobin’s alleged misconduct on the infamous Zoom call.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Toobin’s tweet and has stayed mum on Toobin's status.

The New York Times on Tuesday published a lengthy article on the situation headlined, "The Undoing of Jeffrey Toobin," that featured a CNN staffer hinting the network will give him an opportunity to return and noted that he was still employed by the liberal network.

CNN SAYS JEFFREY TOOBIN STILL EMPLOYED AS REPORT SUGGESTS HE MAY GET SECOND CHANCE AFTER MASTURBATION SCANDAL

"Three CNN employees say that network president, Jeff Zucker, is a big fan of Mr. Toobin’s and a believer in second chances," the Times reported.

The Times also reported new details of the incident.

"[Toobin] was seen lowering and raising his computer camera, exposing and touching his penis, and motioning an air kiss to someone other than his colleagues," witness Masha Gessen told the Times. "I was really, truly shocked."

Last year, TheWrap founder and CEO Sharon Waxman – a women’s rights advocate – wrote that Toobin’s situation "reeks of male privilege" and asked where CNN has been.

"When your job is to weigh facts and render conclusions that shape public opinion, one’s own judgment should matter," Waxman wrote, noting that CNN has "persistently avoided all questions about his future at the network."

Waxman wrote that she "spoke to several prominent women in media" who all agreed that a woman would never be able to get away with similar actions.