Judge Jeanine rips Michigan gov Whitmer as 'leftist political operative' 'auditioning' for Biden VP spot

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday after her administration canceled a contract to track the spread of coronavirus in the state that had been awarded to a left-wing political firm.

"She was taking advantage, until she got caught, of the biggest pandemic that this country has ever seen," the "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host said, "and she has put a political operation behind the information [and] basically saying, 'You can collect information from people that you are tracing and get information from everyone saying, "By the way, we know that you may have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19."'

"Every day her poll numbers go down and she thinks she is auditioning to be vice president with Joe Biden," added Pirro, who described Whitmer's action as "the essence of a violation of public trust."

Earlier in the segment, host Tucker Carlson reported that the coronavirus tracking contract had been awarded to Great Lakes Community Engagement, an organization he said was run by Mike Kolehouse. Carlson described Kolehouse as a former Occupy Wall Street activist and a top Democratic "operative" in Michigan.

"There are a lot of companies that could do that [coronavirus tracking], but only a few of them are de facto arms of the Democratic Party in Michigan," Carlson said. "So who do you think Gretchen Whitmer turned to?"

The host added that Whitmer had been caught essentially trying to "shovel tax dollars to political allies in the middle of a pandemic."

Carlson also played a clip of Whitmer responding Monday to protests against the restrictions she imposed on the state. During her statement, Whitmer compared the fight against the pandemic to World War II and asserted that people didn't "line up at the Capitol to protest the fact they had to drop everything they were doing and build planes or tanks."

Pirro ripped Whitmer anew over that statement, suggesting she was either "tone-deaf or stupid" to make that comparison.

"People do want to go back to work and they do want to roll up their sleeves, but she's essentially creating house arrest for them," Pirro said. "We knew that she is a political operative based on the fact that, [her restrictions say] you can get an abortion but don't you dare try to go to church. You can make sure that you can get alcohol and booze but don't try to buy paint for your house or grass seed."