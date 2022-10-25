Jean-Pierre skewered for comments on ‘voter suppression’ amid record turnout: ‘Stop spreading disinformation’

Twitter users from journalists to politicians lampooned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday for suggesting that voter suppression and record high voter turnout were happening simultaneously.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre about how President Biden had previously compared a Georgia voting law to "Jim Crow 2.0," observing by contrast that there has been record turnout in Georgia akin to a presidential election.

Jean-Pierre appeared to say that voter suppression and high turnout are unrelated.

"Speaking generally, of course, more broadly, of course, high turnout and voter suppression can take place at the same time," she said. "They don't have to be, one doesn't have to happen on its own. They could be happening at the same time."

Twitter had a field day mocking her commentary.

Podcast host and news contributor Jenna Ellis said that this contradictory messaging is "par for the course" for the Biden administration.

"Coming from an Admin that thinks Biden can be pro-choice Catholic… mutually exclusive positions are par for the course in their absurd reality," she tweeted.

Former Trump aide and founder of America First legal Stephen Miller made a similar comment, saying, "It is also common for the sun to rise while it is setting."

Senior editor for The Federalist David Harsanyi tweeted that the common leftist narrative of "voter suppression" is unfalsifiable by design, "Conveniently, ‘voter suppression’ can never be disproven."

Other commentators appeared to suggest that this is a clear narrative shift for the Democratic Party from saying that elections are legitimate and secure.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds shared a Wikipedia definition of voter suppression and turned a Democratic talking point against Jean-Pierre.

".@KJP46, stop spreading disinformation," he wrote.

Virginia state delegate Nick Freitas made a similar comment. "Sounds like insurrection talk," he tweeted.

Radio show host Bruce Hooley commented on the credibility of the White House spokesperson herself.

"She should stick to the book of comments others write for her. That way, she can blame others when saying something this stupid," he said.

The Chief operating officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, Gabriel Sterling, told Fox News Digital that Biden should apologize to Georgia for his "Jim Crow 2.0" comments.

"How many turnout records do we have to break before Stacey Abrams and President Biden apologize to Georgia?" Sterling asked.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.