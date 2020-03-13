Seattle radio host reveals growing concern about coronavirus among homeless

Seattle-area radio host Jason Rantz has revealed the concern he and others have about how America's urban homeless encampments could exacerbate the spread of coronavirus.

Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday that homeless people do not have the same access to simple amenities like soap and hand sanitizer, and can sometimes suffer from mental health ailments.

He spoke about one glaring case of a homeless man who broke quarantine and allegedly committed a crime.

"Someone last night was put into a motel in a city nearby Seattle that is supposed to be an isolation site," Rantz said. "They suspect this individual, who was homeless, has coronavirus -- They are waiting for the test. Well, this morning he left the self-quarantine site, went across the street to a 7-Eleven -- which he allegedly robbed -- and then he jumped on to a bus and he left. That is a problem."

Carlson agreed with Rantz's concern, noting that having a "population that leaves needles and garbage everywhere, and defecates on the sidewalk doesn't seem simply disgusting, though it is, it seems dangerous and insane."

He added that the epicenters of the homeless problem are also the three states with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus: Washington, New York and California.

Rantz added that another concern is that the homeless population cannot easily self-quarantine.

"When we have people who are in desperate need of support services because they are living with potentially a mental illness, an addiction, they are not necessarily going to be put in a position where they can just self-quarantine," he said. "They need the help. And we have yet to have a significant enough plan presented to the public that is addressing this particular concern."