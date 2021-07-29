Jason Rantz hits 'reality' of defunding law enforcement: 'When you cut the police forces, people die'

Seattle-based radio show host Jason Rantz joined "Fox News Primetime" on Thursday and provided insight into the crime surge in the Emerald City.

JASON RANTZ: Because we’re almost down a third of the Seattle Police Force. I mean, when they decided to lean into the defunding of police, we saw a huge rise in crime. Last year was a 26-year homicide rate record that we hit and this year we are almost certainly going to exceed that. When you cut the police forces, people die and people have to understand that that’s the reality—and that the mayor suddenly is coming out and talking about it. I hope people realize that is telling you how dire the situation is in Seattle. You had within just a 24-hour period, over the weekend, four people get shot to death in just a couple of neighborhoods. There’s a gang violence problem and a lot of the gun violence is coming from homeless encampments—neither of which the police are even allowed to police at this point.

She isn’t necessarily getting pushback but, let me tell you that on Monday, the counsel (or Tuesday), the counsel was ready to reroute $14 million from the Seattle Police Department budget. So, they’re moving forward and continuing to defund. Let me tell you something, a few hours ago, at the King County Courthouse, there was someone who was attacked, who was seven months pregnant, by we believe a homeless person who was living across the street encampment that the police are not allowed to clean up. So we are having these attacks every single day.

