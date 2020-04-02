Recovered coronavirus patient on donating blood plasma to treat others: 'Like a needle in a haystack'

California native Jason Garcia, a recovered coronavirus patient, joined "Your World" Thursday to discuss his recovery and his decision to donate his blood plasma in the hope of helping others.

"I'm feeling great," Garcia said when asked about his current health status. "And I'm happy that this turned out to be a positive outcome, that I'm doing well now."

Garcia told host Neil Cavuto that St. Joseph Hospital Orange in Orange County reached out to him about a possible donation after his recovery and he was happy to help.

"Word got out and that's when St. Joseph's Hospital reached out to me. They're in urgent need [and] looking for someone that was 14-day symptom-free, [and] that tested positive for COVID-19 to help ... a critically ill patient, "Garcia said. "And that's kind of how this whole donation thing came about, was the hospital reaching out to me.

"And I knew this was like a needle in a haystack," Garcia added. "It's early on in the U.S. for someone to be 14 days recovered and symptom free."

Garcia descibed his intial symptoms and what it felt like to have the coronavirus.

"It was like a cold. There were some weird symptoms ... I usually know my body, how I react to a normal cold. And then I did end up getting some of the other symptoms that COVID-19 is known for, such as shortness of breath," Garcia said. "Usually I don't experience that with the cold. I don't experience headaches, like I'm having headaches for a day. My fever only lasted for a day."

Cavuto closed the interview by asking Garcia if he and people like him may be the "secret weapon" to combat the coronavirus.

"I'm hoping that's the case, I'm hoping others will be able to donate and people have a good positive reaction to this type of treatment because it is a new treatment," Garcia said. "Hope for the best."