Jason Chaffetz goes off on 'unbelievable' Democrats who tried to censor RFK Jr. at hearing about censorship

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz harshly criticized House Democrats for unsuccessfully attempting to shut down Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s testimony on the weaponization of the federal government. On "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, the former GOP congressman pointed out the "unbelievable" irony of House Democrats' efforts to censor the Democratic presidential candidate during a hearing on alleged government censorship.

RFK JR HAS ‘NO BUSINESS’ TESTIFYING IN CONGRESS ON GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP, DEMOCRATS SAY

JASON CHAFFETZ: I never thought the Democrats would go after a Kennedy. I never thought I'd see that day. But unbelievable that … in literally a hearing about censorship, they would try to censor this witness. That is unbelievable to me. They interrupted him. They wouldn't let him speak. They wanted to move to executive session. They did everything they could to censor a guy who was there to testify about censorship. Unbelievable. … [Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett] literally is trying to suppress him before he even speaks. And that's what the administration was doing to people like Kennedy, who had 900,000 people on Instagram. And they tried to take down his account. They wouldn't allow him to do this. The core coordination between the administration and these social media companies — that needs to be exposed in its fullest because they were using the weight of the Department of Justice to lean on these social media companies to encourage them to take down not something that was against the law, but because they didn't like the political ramifications of what people like Kennedy and others were trying to say.

House Democrats this week heaped criticism on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ahead of his testimony before the Republican-led House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"He said some very disturbing things about the COVID virus having a disproportionate impact on Caucasians and African Americans and then also made the claim that it seems to have been specifically … targeted," Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., told Fox News Digital. "Certain populations like Asians and Ashkenazi Jews are somehow more immune — these are all very dubious claims."

"I question the judgment of Republican leadership in inviting him to the Hill as a credible witness. I just think it perpetuates more disinformation and does not move our country forward," he said.

Takano was part of a group of House Democrats who urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to disinvite Kennedy in the wake of comments that surfaced in a New York Post video. That video showed the long-shot 2024 presidential contender suggesting that "COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately" and "the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.