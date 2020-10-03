Janice Dean blasts NY Gov. Cuomo over claim he 'saved lives': He's 'erasing my husband's parents'

"It's hard to hear" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claim that his response to the coronavirus pandemic "saved lives" and he can "sleep at night," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean told "Fox News @ Night" Friday.

"Many of us have not been sleeping well for 6 months since this policy was in place," said Dean, whose parents-in-law died of COVID-19 weeks apart in the spring.

Cuomo has long been criticized for issuing a March 25 order that nursing homes accept patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus in order to preserve space in hospitals. That order was reversed in May.

"His health department has documented this and have released that over 6,000 COVID positive patients were placed in nursing homes as per his executive order," Dean told host Shannon Brean. "So, the fact he is backtracking and he is erasing history, essentially erasing my husband’s parents and their deaths, that is what making our grief even worse."

Bream noted that Dean is not a political person, but has sought bipartisan attention to and investigations of the nursing home issue. However, Dean's efforts have been met with relative inaction from the Democratic majority in Albany.

Dean did, however, credit U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., for inviting her to Washington to testify in front of the House Ways & Means Committee.

"I have been to many rallies where people and their families have gathered together to say that we need accountability here -- we need a bipartisan investigation with subpoena power to get answers -- and I think I need it from the federal level," she said.

"I am asking lawmakers tonight on both sides to join me to get answers not only for New York State but other states that have that same executive order in place to put COVID-positive patients into nursing homes. COVID spread like wildfire and it killed thousands of our loved ones."