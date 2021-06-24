Expand / Collapse search
Former Detroit police chief: 'Bail reform is a failure' and Biden's plan isn't addressing it

Officers from around the country are retiring early, citing lack of support from leadership

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden's crime prevention plan a miss among law enforcement panel: 'It falls short'

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was heavily critical of President Biden's plan to stop crime.

President Biden unveiled his plan to address rising crime across the country. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, a law enforcement panel disagreed with his proposed solutions to the problems, with former Detroit Police Chief James Craig arguing that the "failure" of bail reform laws is fueling crime in major cities.

BIDEN TOUTS NEW CRIME PREVENTION STRATEGY FOCUSED ON GUN CONTROL

JAMES CRAIG:  His program falls short on a couple of fronts. First of all, he did talk very briefly, maybe 10 seconds, about having a properly functioning criminal justice system. We know that bail reform is a failure. We have criminals in the streets that wasn't properly addressed. And then we talk about higher police pay over time. Look, I'm certainly a strong advocate of community policing, but let's talk about New York, the end of the proactive policing programs, crime-fighting, as the sergeant indicated. Where is that? 

So it fell short, but we put a lot of focus on gun dealers. There's laws in place to address those transfers of guns to prohibited persons. So it really just falls short. And really, it's pandering to the progressive side of the party that really wants to defund and dismantle policing as we know it. There was no discussion about getting off of this whole ending qualified immunity. We know ending qualified immunity is a way to dismantle, disrupt policing as we know it. Look what happened in New York. Look at the number of retirements and resignations when their city council voted to end qualified immunity. That's still part of the George Floyd plan as it stands right now.

