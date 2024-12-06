James Carville calls Biden the ‘most tragic figure in American politics in my lifetime’

Democratic Party strategist James Carville lamented the political misfortune of President Biden in the weeks following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

In a video update published on YouTube, the 80-year-old pundit weighed in on the heat Biden is currently enduring from his own party for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden. Though Carville did not hold the pardon against the president, he lamented how Biden’s actions in the past year have made him such an unpopular figure.

"The most tragic figure in American politics in my lifetime is President Biden," Carville proclaimed.

The strategist waved off criticism from Biden’s own party that he pardoned his son on Sunday after saying throughout his presidency he never would.

"Alright, so he said, ‘I’d never pardon the kid.’ Okay. I don’t believe any – When anybody says, ‘I never had sex with that person,’ or, ‘I’d never pardon my kid,’ I don’t pay any attention to it, ‘cause I think everybody lies about sex and everybody is going to do what they’re going to do with their own children," he said.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers and liberal media outlets condemned the pardon, arguing the younger Biden got off too easy from multiple felony convictions and warning that Trump would use it as an excuse for more abuses of power.

Instead, Carville hammered Biden over running for re-election in the first place, saying that if he had just passed the torch early enough, the Democratic Party would have won the election and none of this negative attention would be on him. He would have left the White House on a "high note," he said.

Under intense pressure, Biden bowed out of the race in July and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who went on to lose to Trump.

"But the different scenario would be, if he would have – in September of 2023 or August – said that he wasn’t going to run … we would have won this election. And it wouldn’t have been that close, because we’d have had so many freaking talented people that were running," he lamented.

Carville continued describing Biden’s glorious alternative future, stating, "And he would be sitting here right now, getting ready to leave on a high note. There would be naming commissions to figure out what we're going to name after him. He would be the toast of Washington. It would be a Democratic inauguration coming up, and a new Democratic president could have sort of gotten away with commuting any sentence that Hunter Biden got."

He added that there would have been "minimal" pushback if the pardon happened in this scenario because Biden would be seen in a better light.

"And all of this," he continued, "is f---ing self-inflicted. It’s tragic, it’s sad, and of course, everything about him is – it will be six years before somebody comes back and talks about all of the stunning things – the manufacturing that he’s brought back, the stunning stuff he’s done."

"What’s so sad, it didn’t have to be this way. He brought it all on himself," he said.