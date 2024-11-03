James Carville predicts Kamala will win election because Trump is 'stone a-- nuts'

Democratic strategist James Carville predicted on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris would win the election because former President Trump is "stone a-- nuts" during an interview.

"She’s got more money, got more energy, has a more united party, has better surrogates and he’s stone a-- nuts," Carville told MSNBC's "Morning Joe," when asked about why he thinks the vice president will be the winner.

Polls show the race for the White House remains neck-and-neck as Harris and Trump finish off their presidential campaigns ahead of Election Day.

"When you start talking about lining up a political opponent with nine people in a firing squad and then you have the Washington Post and the Los Angeles times saying, ‘oh, I don’t want to get involved in this, this is dirty politics.’ It’s unbelievable," Carville added, referring to Trump's "war hawk" criticisms of Republican Liz Cheney, which even some of his critics say have been taken out of context.

Carville also took aim at the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, who both refused to endorse either Harris or Trump in this election.

Carville wrote in the New York Times at the end of October that he was "certain" the VP would win.

"America, it will all be okay. Ms. Harris will be elected the next President of the United States. Of this, I am certain," he wrote.

"More than in any other election in my lifetime, I’ve been consistently asked by people of all stripes and creeds: ‘Can Kamala Harris win this thing? Are we going to be OK?’ This sentiment is heard over and over from sweaty Democratic operatives who all too often love to run to the press with their woes," he wrote.

The pundit assured these concerned voters that she will win and provided his three reasons why, starting with his point that "Mr. Trump is a repeat electoral loser. This time will be no different."

He argued that the biggest reason Harris would win was because "the whole Republican Party has been on a losing streak since Mr. Trump took it over."

Carville chalked up his prediction to his gut feeling.

"My final reason is 100 percent emotional," he said.

He explained, "I refuse to believe that the same country that has time and again overcome its mistakes to bend its future toward justice will make the same mistake twice. America overcame Mr. Trump in 2020. I know that we know we are better than this."