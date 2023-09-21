Israeli ambassador lambasts United Nations 'red carpet' treatment of Iran president

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday and argued that the United Nations was giving "red carpet treatment" to a "mass murderer" in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdan was asked about what led up to his decision to hold up a picture of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was brutally murdered last year by the country’s so-called morality police for not properly wearing her hijab.

"The U.N., that was founded in order to prevent atrocities and give voice to all of these people who are oppressed, is giving the red carpet treatment to a mass murderer, President Raisi, the butcher of Tehran, who is responsibile not only for the nuclear race of Iran but for the human rights violations within his country, so I thought many ambassadors would join me. Unfortunately I was the only one holding the sign, to draw the attention to this murderer. He came on the podium, getting so much respect," he said.

Erdan added that he was suddenly being "forcefully" dragged outside of the general assembly and was detained for a few minutes.

Fox News' Steve Doocy said he was not given any reason for being "carted off."

The ambassador said Israel was facing a "strong bias" from the U.N.

Erdan, who was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meeting with President Biden, said he was frustrated because he believed the meeting should have been held a long time ago.

"We didn't understand why, we are your closest allies," Erdan said. "For sure the issues that were discussed were very important, first of all how to prevent a nuclear Iran, how to blow up Iran's malign activities in our region."

Host Lawrence Jones asked if the relationship between Israel and the U.S. was still strong with the Biden administration's leadership.

"Look obviously we have some disagreement, I'm not going to say that we don't. I mean they wanted to rejoin the old deal with Iran, the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], we still think it's a grave mistake," he said.

He also said they still respect the administration and are working closely with it.

