Israeli ambassador lambasts United Nations 'red carpet' treatment of Iran president

Erdan said the U.N. was giving red carpet treatment to a 'mass murderer'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan explains why he protested the Iranian president's speech and discusses Biden’s meeting with Israel’s prime minister on ‘FOX & Friends.’

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday and argued that the United Nations was giving "red carpet treatment" to a "mass murderer" in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Erdan was asked about what led up to his decision to hold up a picture of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was brutally murdered last year by the country’s so-called morality police for not properly wearing her hijab. 

"The U.N., that was founded in order to prevent atrocities and give voice to all of these people who are oppressed, is giving the red carpet treatment to a mass murderer, President Raisi, the butcher of Tehran, who is responsibile not only for the nuclear race of Iran but for the human rights violations within his country, so I thought many ambassadors would join me. Unfortunately I was the only one holding the sign, to draw the attention to this murderer. He came on the podium, getting so much respect," he said. 

Erdan added that he was suddenly being "forcefully" dragged outside of the general assembly and was detained for a few minutes. 

Gilad Erdan

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan sits down with the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on Thursday.  (Fox News)

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO UN CONDEMNS TLAIB'S ‘ANTISEMITIC LIES’ AFTER CALLING ISRAEL ‘APARTHEID STATE’

Fox News' Steve Doocy said he was not given any reason for being "carted off."

The ambassador said Israel was facing a "strong bias" from the U.N. 

Erdan, who was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meeting with President Biden, said he was frustrated because he believed the meeting should have been held a long time ago. 

"We didn't understand why, we are your closest allies," Erdan said. "For sure the issues that were discussed were very important, first of all how to prevent a nuclear Iran, how to blow up Iran's malign activities in our region." 

Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations

Israel ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan speaks during the security council meeting due to the situation in Middle East and Palestine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., August 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz) (Reuters)

OUTRAGE AS IRAN PRESIDENT PREPARES TO ADDRESS UN: ‘WANTS TO KILL AMERICAN CITIZENS’

Host Lawrence Jones asked if the relationship between Israel and the U.S. was still strong with the Biden administration's leadership.

"Look obviously we have some disagreement, I'm not going to say that we don't. I mean they wanted to rejoin the old deal with Iran, the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], we still think it's a grave mistake," he said.

He also said they still respect the administration and are working closely with it.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.