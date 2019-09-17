Ingraham warns conservatives: Dems will do to us 'what they're doing to Brett Kavanaugh'

Laura Ingraham warned of a bleak future for conservatives if Democrats win either the presidency or the Senate in the 2020 election.

"Give them the presidency or the Senate and they'll use the power of government to do to us what they're doing to Brett Kavanaugh," Ingraham warned on "The Ingraham Angle." "They'll demonize opposing voices and work to silence them or intimidate them."

NYT UPDATES KAVANAUGH 'BOMBSHELL' TO NOTE ACCUSER DOESN'T RECALL ALLEGED ASSAULT

Ingraham blasted Democrats for continuing to use the recently revised New York Times report against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying they're using it for political gain.

"Even after all the backtracking and the corrections, Democrats are still using this fake news for political gain," Ingraham said.

The host called Democrats "sick" for using allegations against Kavanaugh that can't be proven or debunked, adding they are "sowing chaos and calamity."

"While Trump is on the campaign trail selling peace and prosperity, Democrats are sowing chaos and calamity," Ingraham said. "What they're doing to Kavanaugh right now is a classic leftist smear operation."

Ingraham also attacked the press for pushing an anti-Trump narrative.

"But the press, possessed with anti-Trump hatred, endlessly regurgitates them over and over hoping to inflict maximum damage," Ingraham said.

Ingraham added, "Remember they're doing all of this while controlling only one house of Congress. I'm here tonight to tell you...imagine what they'll do if they win the White House again."