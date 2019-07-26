Ingraham: Mueller's team must be held accountable

Fox News' Laura Ingraham reacted to Wednesday's testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller by pointing out the cost of the Russia investigation after his performance was panned by members of both parties.

"Yesterday, of course, we were reminded that the American taxpayers spent $34 million for an investigation that could have been easily handled by the regular line prosecutors at the Justice Department," Ingraham said on "The Ingrahamn Angle" Thursday.

"An investigation led by a man who was clearly past his prime."

Ingraham criticized Mueller for not vetting his staff thoroughly, in particular those who had ties to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and his team for not accepting the positions.

"So past his prime that he didn't bother doing a conflict check on the team he assembled," Ingraham said.

"And, by the way, each lawyer on Mueller's team had an affirmative legal obligation under the ethics rules to consider their own anti-Trump bias and decline the offers to work on the Russian collusion investigation," Ingraham said.

The Fox News host called on Republicans to hold Mueller's team "accountable."

"Given their past connections to the Democrats... Republicans must hold them accountable and get real answers as to why this team was allowed to operate outside the code of professional responsibility that all of U.S. attorneys are subject to or heaven forbid this travesty could happen again," Ingraham said.