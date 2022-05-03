Ingraham: Let's drop these misleading euphemisms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham explained how Democrats are trying to promote that sex-change surgeries and how hormone blockers will create long-term ramifications for children on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Let's drop the misleading euphemisms. Gender-affirming care goes beyond boys wearing dresses and girls changing their names. It can include barbaric surgery to remove reproductive organs and hormones to block puberty. Now, according to Biden's HHS, gender-affirming care includes social affirmation at any age.

Puberty, blockers during puberty and hormone therapy starting during early adolescence. Irreversible surgery is, quote, typically used in adulthood or case-by-case on a case-by-case basis in adolescence. This is according to HHS. You know what I say? What is a case-by-case basis? On what basis are these exceptions made for the adolescents to get the surgery? And I'm going to guess it's a totality of circumstances test, meaning the language is vague enough to allow for gender reassignment surgery on demand regardless of the age.

Now parents across America are shocked at the breakneck speed that basic truth institutions are coming under assault. The United States, we're talking about what's happening at the court tonight. When they see a biological boy playing women or girls in a sport. Most parents are horrified. They're outraged. The same way that they feel when they see schools pushing sex and gender identity discussions on little kids.

It's a novel concept, doing your job. Yet the Democrats saying Biden's numbers cratering among almost every demographic group, they're determined to fight back. Saw a little bit of that tonight at the court. They've convinced themselves that forcing their fringe ideas on the nation, no matter what they have to do to do that, will ultimately pay off. And in the meantime, they tar everybody else as outliers holding back what is the proper progress.

