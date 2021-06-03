Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ingraham rips Fauci's COVID collusion and defense of China

His newfound belief that we have to keep looking for the virus origins, is just hilarious argues Fox News host

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Ingraham Angle' host Laura Ingraham rips Dr. Anthony Fauci for statements about beginnings of the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent statements on the coronavirus pandemic aren’t doing him any favors, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued Thursday.

Ingraham: You know the old saying, ‘When you find yourself in a hole, you got to stop digging?’  Well, today, Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to put down his shovel … His newfound belief that we have to keep looking for it, meaning the virus’ origins, is just hilarious.   

The only reason he’s even talking about the origin issue now is because of the release of those emails. Those emails are to Fauci what the blue dress was to Bill Clinton. Just when we thought we had learned the worst of it though, other stunning revelations came to light. Such as the fact that Fauci’s relationship with China, that’s America’s main geopolitical adversary, was exceedingly close. Notice how he always takes their side … He even excuses their destruction of evidence.

These high-ranking government officials like Fauci, they’re not used to being accountable to real people. Talking to elites within their own circles is what they prefer to do, or in friendly settings. They’re rarely pressed to answer uncomfortable questions, like how and where this virus started. And when they do get asked these questions, they get very defensive.

