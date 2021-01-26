Ingraham: Biden's 'twisted and poisonous claims' about US take 'wrecking ball to his unity goal'

President Biden "continued taking a wrecking ball to his unity goal" Tuesday by stating "that America, at her core, is racist," Laura Ingraham told viewers.

"The Ingraham Angle" host asked rhetorically how Biden's decree that Americanism is at its roots racist and that its founders were men of unjust repute, can square with his own upbringing.

"Does Biden now renounce his own Catholic education?" she asked. "His teachers? His professors, who celebrated, for instance, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as well as the men who sent them?" she asked.

"The 1776 Commission understood that America is a great nation that nevertheless made some grave errors," Ingraham added. "Today's left inverts that belief, insisting that we are a gravely evil nation that only occasionally does some good things, like elect Obama and Biden."

Later in the segment, Ingraham posed another rhetorical question: "How did we get here?

BIDEN, PROMOTING RACIAL EQUITY, RIPS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S 'IGNORANCE AND LIES'

"For decades," she answered, "radical academics have been teaching students to believe that White privilege is a greater threat to us than the CCP, Islamic terror, the former Soviet Union, unemployment, and certainly any viruses."

"They believe that dangling the prospect of reparations," she continued, "will obscure the fact that their policies ... will make impoverished and working-class Americans of all races poorer and less safe."

Ingraham later went on to say that Democrats "know all too well that Trump grew his political support among all minorities, especially Latinos and Asians. Why did he do this? His policies delivered record low unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics. Household incomes grew for all races and ethnicities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Biden's handlers think they can still keep minority voters on the hook with identity politics, virtue signaling, diversity quotas, and the pipe dream of reparations," she contrasted. "It's so cynical, and more than that, it's so insulting."

The host vowed that "we on 'The Ingraham Angle' are going to continue to answer their twisted and poisonous claims, and we will do it with facts, love, patriotism and sometimes -- well, all the time -- prayer. Unlike them, we haven't given up on America."