Ingraham guest warns vax mandates at restaurants are government overreach: 'People should be very scared'

On Thursday night’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle," Fox News’ Laura Ingraham spoke with Jo Rose, a woman who was arrested Wednesday night at an Applebee’s restaurant in New York City, where she joined others in protesting the vaccine mandate in place at the business.

Prior to the interview, Ingraham spoke about what transpired at the restaurant, located in the city’s borough of Queens.

Ingraham explained that police "often took a hands-off approach" last year during Black Lives Matter protests in New York and elsewhere, but on Wednesday night in Queens it was a far different story. She explained that the anti-vaccine protest at Applebee’s drew "a small army of police officers."

The host then played a video clip of Wednesday’s anti-vaccine protest, which ended with Rose being taken into custody.

"Can’t work, can’t eat … I want to eat -- like the free American that I am!" Rose says, with police officers gathered around her.

"I can’t believe that’s a scene out of the United States of America," Ingraham said after the clip ended.

Rose, a daughter of immigrants from the Dominican Republic who was raised in the Bronx, then spoke about her ordeal.

"Honestly, I myself supported NYPD last year when New York City was being burned down to the ground and I was home working remotely," she said. "I supported NYPD. I’m a registered Republican. I even voted for Trump.

"But now, as you see, the police officers that are supposed to work to protect us citizens are now taking orders from [New York City Mayor Bill] de Blasio, who last year told them to step down and allow our city to be burned down to the ground.

"I don’t know what that was all about. We were a group of teachers, health care workers, law-abiding citizens -- that our only crime that we committed was the fact that we wanted to eat, and we are unvaccinated.

Rose said incidents such as the crackdown at Applebee’s were an indication that something had gone wrong in both New York City and in America.

"People look up to us for freedom. We are the last beacon of hope," Rose said. "What this tells me is that we are losing this country and, I always say this, that if we lose America there’s nowhere else to run. And if we do not stand up and fight for everyone’s rights, we are going to head into a totalitarian state. As you guys can see we’re already heading that way."

Rose then explained that she hasn’t worked since Oct. 1 because of coronavirus restrictions.

"Like I said in the video, I cannot work, I cannot eat, and I’m an American-born citizen in this country," she said. "People should be very scared because if this is happening in America, this tells us that we are no longer free anymore."

Answering liberals

Ingraham then asked Rose why she didn’t simply yield to "worried liberals" who claim she should just get vaccinated.

Rose answered by saying the liberals were "hypocrites" for claiming "Black lives matter" and preaching racial equality – but not supporting her as a Black woman.

"Now my Black life does not matter because it doesn’t support their agenda," she said. "I think it’s absolutely disgusting to call yourself a liberal and yet you want everyone else to do whatever you want them to do."

Rose then pointed out what she saw as a disconnect between the liberals’ positions on abortion and vaccination.

"’It’s my body, my choice’ they say for abortion," she said, "but we don’t have a right to have our medical freedom."

She said she has no plans to ever get the vaccine and opposes having the Biden administration dictate what people have injected into their bodies.

"When the government is being tyrannical, in trying to decide what you need to put in your body, then we are no longer a free people."