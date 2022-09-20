Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday.

Pirro said that – if the Biden administration began deporting illegal immigrants in earnest – these three nations have or would refuse to take back their citizens.

Cuba has had strained relations with the U.S. since the 1959 revolution that brought the dictatorial Castro brothers to power, Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro is a formally disputed leader, and – according to the U.S. State Department – Nicaragua under revolutionary President Daniel Ortega has "systematically undermined [its] democratic structures."

"Republicans are ahead and the conversation that needs to be had is a federal conversation," she said. "Immigration is a federal issue. Now, just today, we're on the cusp of 2.1 million immigrants coming into this country in one year, with 78 of them on the terror watch list -- and if you'll recall, there were only 19 hijackers who killed 3000 Americans with 78 of them that we caught."

REPORTER ON MSNBC SAYS MIGRANTS ‘NOT ANGRY’ WITH DESANTIS FOR MARTHA'S VINEYARD FLIGHTS

"We've got a problem right now. And so when [Biden] comes out and he says the Northern Triangle isn't the problem anymore. So, Kamala, you know, you never gave us an answer, but don't worry about it anymore. We now have to worry about Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba, because none of those countries will take their immigrants back."

Mexico, through which these migrants travel, also refuses to take them back, Pirro noted.

Part of the solution may be to threaten American aid and subsidy to these nations, Pirro argued quoting reported amounts of $35 million per annum to Nicaragua, $105 million to Venezuela and $6.6 million to Cuba despite the embargo.

"You can … say if you don't take your people back, we're not sending you money," she said. "We don't owe you this money. We, because of our largesse, are giving you money – So in the meantime, we have to play hardball."

BILL MAHER ROASTS WOKE ‘PRESENTISM’: 'A MAGIC MORAL TIME MACHINE WHERE YOU ALWAYS WIN'

Pirro's comments came after Bexar County, Texas Democratic Sheriff Javier Salazar announced a lawsuit against DeSantis, and Massachusetts lawmakers continued to blast the Floridian for shipping about 100 asylum seekers to the liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., recently claimed DeSantis needs to take a "lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really looks like" – and accused him of using humans as "props" to help a "pathetic" apparent quest for the presidency.

On "The Five," host Greg Gutfeld expounded on Pirro's remarks, saying that Democrats are intentionally attacking the individual with the solutions – DeSantis.

"The immediate Democrat response has not been to attack the problem with solutions, but to attack the person with the solutions," he said.

BIDEN, DEMOCRATS FALSELY FRAME GREEN MOVEMENT AS ECONOMIC: CHARLES PAYNE

Meanwhile reports surfaced Tuesday of another potential planeload of migrants to be headed for President Biden's home state of Delaware.

The flight is reportedly expected to head for a small airport on US-9 in Sussex County, about 20 minutes from Biden's Rehoboth Beach house – rather than to New Castle Airport in Wilmington, which is nearby his primary Greenville residence.

Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney Jr. said earlier in the day he is aware of the reports.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Carney spokesperson said Dover is coordinating with Washington on the matter.

Speaking at an unrelated event in Bradenton, Fla., DeSantis said he "cannot confirm" the existence of the flight.