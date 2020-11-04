Kurtz says 2020 election a ‘debacle’ for mainstream media no matter who wins: ‘Acid flashback to 2016’

“MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz slammed the mainstream media on Wednesday for the “debacle” of underestimating President Trump while overestimating Democratic nominee Joe Biden because too many journalists are simply out of touch with average Americans.

“No matter who wins this nail-biter, this has been a debacle for the media, which in every possible way pointed to an easy Biden win,” Kurtz told Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during Fox News' special election coverage Wednesday.

MEDIA'S ANTI-TRUMP ELECTION NARRATIVES BLOWN UP BY CLOSE RACE, CRITICS SAY

Kurtz explained that the media published “endless stories about who would serve in Joe’s cabinet” but, “instead got an acid flashback to 2016” when Trump shocked the world with an upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Four years later, journalists are still underestimating Donald Trump,” Kurtz continued. “The media said the president was crippled by the pandemic, crippled by the economy, crippled by his weakness with women and suburban voters, and yet he still has a shot at a second term.”

Kurtz joined a long list of pundits who have condemned the journalism and polling industries since media narratives were debunked throughout Election Day, with a presidential race so close that both sides essentially claimed victory.

AN ABC News-Washington Post poll even showed Biden ahead of Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin as recently as Oct. 25 – but the state remained too close to call when the candidates addressed Americans early Wednesday morning. Other polls and pundits felt Biden had a legitimate chance to flip states such as Florida and Texas blue.

“The media collectively overestimated Joe Biden and perpetuated this fantasy that he was somehow going to win states like Florida and Texas. The media narrative here has been utterly blown up,” Kurtz said.

Baier then noted that some liberal news organizations don’t even carry the president’s speeches, while others have ignored or dismissed negative stories about Biden’s family. The “Special Report” anchor noted that Trump received millions of votes despite the media largely working against him – pointing to a disconnect between the press and voters.

“Too many journalists live in bubbles in New York and Washington and Los Angeles, and don’t really… understand the heartland, understand that many Trump supporters view him as a cultural warrior against the elite, and that includes many of us in the media,” Kurtz said.

“When he attacks fake news, they think that too many journalists are biased and condescending against them.”