House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., issued strong support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's criticism of the $1.7 trillion spending bill now waiting for the president's signature.

"I hope when Kevin McCarthy is speaker, because I believe he will be, that he's going to hold the Senate's feet to the fire, because this is wrong," Mace said on "Fox News Live" Monday.

The omnibus spending bill has received backlash from many House Republicans as the country battles sky-high inflation.

"[This] does nothing but pour gasoline on the fire," Mace argued.

HOUSE GOP LEADER MCCARTHY BLASTS OMNIBUS BILL AFTER IT PASSES" ‘FOREVER STAIN THIS CONGRESS’

While the huge price tag is one driver of frustration, House GOP lawmakers have also taken issue with certain components of the legislation, including the lack of attention to the border crisis.

"I think people are very frustrated with the process and the lack of responsible spending in this thing," she continued. "It's a monstrosity."

With the country over $31 trillion in debt, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted the bill and argued it would be a "stain" on this Congress. In his bid for House speaker, McCarthy has vocalized his frustration with Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"For the first time in history, a bill in the House was passed without a physical quorum present—more people voted by proxy than in person," McCarthy tweeted. "The omnibus will damage our country, & the blatant disregard for Article I, Section 5 of our Constitution will forever stain this Congress."

While the bill received bipartisan support in the Senate, only nine House Republicans voted in favor of the bill. It passed the House on Friday by a vote of 225-201.

"In the House side of things on this omnibus bill, what's happening wasn't bipartisan in any way, shape or form," Mace argued.

"There's nothing we can do in the short term. And we can't do anything until we're in the majority next year and we have another continuing resolution or another spending bill before us," she added. "But it's very disappointing."

As the over 4,000-page legislation waits for the president's signature, critics like Mace are concerned about what impact the spending will have on inflation and the future of the country.

"Republicans and Democrats alike have been a problem – they both added to the deficit, which is what the omnibus bill is going to do."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.