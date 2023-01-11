House Oversight chair vows to investigate Biden think tank's potential ties to China: 'This is unprecedented'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to react to classified documents found at Penn Biden Center and the need to investigate the Biden family money trail to determine if the White House is "compromised."

MCCARTHY REACTS TO CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DISCOVERED FROM BIDEN'S TIME AS VP: DEMS 'OVERPLAYED THEIR HAND'

REP. JAMES COMER: This is unprecedented to have anonymous donations in the million dollar range, going directly to the immediate family of Joe Biden. It's almost as if there's a money trail from the Biden front door all the way to China and its anonymous sources. This is a problem. This is why Republicans are going to investigate the Biden family influence peddling. We're concerned that this White House is compromised because of the millions of dollars they've received from China.

Joe Biden said he was going to be the most transparent president in history when he was a candidate and I think we can make a strong argument that he is the least transparent president in history.