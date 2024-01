Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A hot mic on Tuesday picked up what appeared to be a media member joking about the John F. Kennedy assassination while covering a legal proceeding for former President Trump.

The unidentified voices were stationed outside the federal courthouse as they waited for the former president to arrive in Washington, D.C.

"You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open, and he’s hanging out of it, he’ll be on the other side of the street," one person was heard saying on the live feed from the Associated Press; the conversation started at the 53:53 mark here.

TEAM BIDEN TAKES MEDIA TO TASK FOR WHAT IT'S 'GETTING WRONG', CALLS FOR INCREASED SCRUTINY OF TRUMP

It appeared the men were setting up a camera shot for when Trump arrived at the courthouse.

"I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot," the second person joked before the first voice responded, "Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open."

The pair then agreed that they’d get a better shot if Trump arrived in a convertible, when one of the men said, "Like JFK."

JFK ASSASSINATION: 60 YEARS LATER WE KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT THE REAL KILLER

Laughter was heard on the AP live feed before one of the men elaborated.

"Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, ‘You know what you should do? You should take a convertible, it’s so nice out,’" the media member said. The weather in D.C. on Tuesday was wet and cold.

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963 in downtown Dallas, Texas, while riding in a convertible limousine.

The remarks raised eyebrows online, given the gravity of protecting current and former U.S. presidents from harm. Kennedy is the most recent president to die in office, although Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded in 1981.

TRUMP ATTORNEY ARGUES BIDEN IS ‘PROSECUTING HIS NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT’ AT IMMUNITY HEARING

The men on the feed have not been identified and there is no indication they are connected to the AP, as the wire service simply had a livestream set up and picked up the audio of surrounding people. It's common for news organizations to air livestreams of breaking news events that at times pick up stray conversations before the events themselves begin.

Trump eventually arrived at the federal appeals court where his attorney argued that the former commander-in-chief and 2024 GOP frontrunner has presidential immunity from charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation, while claiming that President Biden is "prosecuting his number one political opponent and his greatest electoral threat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.